Police arrest a man and woman after a woman suffers a spinal fracture in a row in Hedge End

POLICE have arrested a man and a woman after a woman suffered a broken sternum and a spinal fracture during an altercation ‘involving a group of people’ in Hedge End.

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 7:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 7:57 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident which took place at Dowd’s Farm Park, off Wellstead Way, Hedge End between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, July 7.

During this incident, a woman in her 20s suffered a broken sternum and a spinal fracture.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt launches bid to become Conservative Party lea...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have arrested two people after a woman suffered a spinal injury during a row in Hedge Edge. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘As part of enquiries, a 24-year-old man from Bursledon and a 23-year-old woman from Botley were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘They have been bailed until August 5 while enquiries continue.

‘We would like to hear from (any witnesses). We believe other people were in the park at the time, including a group of young people and someone with a small dog.’

Any witnesses are asked to call the police on 101 and quoting reference number 44220271988.