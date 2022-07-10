It comes as 16 MPs – including Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage - so far have publicly backed the trade minister for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Her campaign website – with the slogan PM4PM – pitches the former defence secretary as a ‘pragmatist’ who sees Margaret Thatcher as ‘remarkable’ and believes socialist ideas in government would be ‘a disaster’.

In a statement on her campaign website, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘My party was elected to deliver a manifesto. The party was elected to deliver Brexit – and the benefits of it. We must all recover from the economic damage done by the pandemic and recent global shocks and build resilience.

To deliver on all these objectives we need to build a team, not just among the party but with every sector and every part of the UK. We need to modernise to deliver. That means reform in how government operates. It means enabling others to do more to help. It means restoring some common cause, unity and pride.

I am also aware this is a critical inflection point for our country. I believe that a socialist or socialist-led coalition Government at the next election would be a disaster for the UK.

‘We must win the next election. We must be worthy of doing so. We cannot fail.’

Penny Mordaunt MP for Portsmouth North - and the next prime minister?

It follows the MP posting several messages on Twitter regarding her stance on trans and gender rights issues, after she had come under fire from conservative commentators.

Posting on the social media platform, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘I am biologically a woman. If I have a hysterectomy or mastectomy, I am still a woman. And I am legally a woman.

‘Some people born male and who have been through gender recognition process are also legally female. This does not mean they are biologically women, like me.’

The Portsmouth North MP also poked fun at a recent story about potential Conservative Party leaders in The Times, which choose to use a photo of the MP in a swimsuit during her appearance on diving contest TV show Splash!.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘I always dress in a swimsuit for the newspapers.

‘Like many of you, I’m used to being patronised and misrepresented.’