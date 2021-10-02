Police arrest registered sex offender last seen boarding a train to Southampton from Havant

POLICE have arrested a wanted sex offender who was in breach of his prison release conditions.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 9:57 pm

The 64-year-old was wanted for breaching his licence conditions after his release from prison.

Police were carrying out enquiries and launched an appeal for the public’s help on Saturday evening after he was seen boarding a train from Havant at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Hampshire Constabulary posted on its Facebook page: ‘Just to let you know a 64-year-old man who was wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from prison has been arrested and is in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police

Thank you for sharing our appeal.’

SEE ALSO: Dozens of hens in Rowlands Castle will be sent to slaughter if they aren't rehomed within days

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

PoliceSouthampton