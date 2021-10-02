Police arrest registered sex offender last seen boarding a train to Southampton from Havant
POLICE have arrested a wanted sex offender who was in breach of his prison release conditions.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 9:57 pm
The 64-year-old was wanted for breaching his licence conditions after his release from prison.
Police were carrying out enquiries and launched an appeal for the public’s help on Saturday evening after he was seen boarding a train from Havant at around 2.30pm on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary posted on its Facebook page: ‘Just to let you know a 64-year-old man who was wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from prison has been arrested and is in custody.
Thank you for sharing our appeal.’