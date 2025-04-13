Police attend Portsdown Hill crash involving two cars

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 17:14 BST
Two cars were involved in a crash on Portsdown Hill today.

Police attended the incident which happened just before 12.30pm - and caused “minor injuries” to those involved.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.26pm to a report of a collision on Portsdown Hill between two cars. Minor injuries have been reported.”

