At the event, set to take place on September 4, there will also be the chance to see vehicles and meet those who work for Hampshire Fire and Rescue, Raynet (Emergency Communications Service), Hampshire Police, the RNLI, South Coast Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Open from 10am to 4pm at Port Solent Boardwalk, this free event will give visitors of all ages an insight into the emergency services.

The 2019 Port Solent 999 Day: Scarlett, two, tries on paramedic gloves with her mother, Jasmin Garrett. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140919-08)

Lisa Fowler of Port Solent said: ‘Our annual 999 Day is always popular and this year promises to be fantastic with a great line-up of vehicles from a variety of emergency services.

‘It’s also a brilliant chance for people to meet and speak with the people who are sometimes at the sharp end of emergency situations.

‘There’s always plenty to see and do at Port Solent - visitors can make a day of it with a delicious lunch at one of our restaurants too.’

Visitors should be aware that some of the emergency vehicles may not be on show for 999 Day if they are called out to deal with an emergency situation on the day.

