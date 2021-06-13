Police close Southsea road following incident

POLICE have cordoned off a Southsea road following an incident.

By Fiona Callingham
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:20 pm

Northumberland Road has been closed and a section of Victoria Road North, opposite Priory School, is closed to cars travelling east and police tape has been used to stop pedestrians entering the area.

It comes following an incident this evening in Northumberland Road at which police are in attendance.

Read More

Read More
Woman arrested on string of driving offences - and police find a knife in her ca...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Northumberland Road in Southsea has been closed off by police Sunday, June 13, 2021 Picture: Fiona Callingham

The News understands an ambulance is also present.

Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Northumberland Road in Southsea has been closed off by police Sunday, June 13, 2021 Picture: Fiona Callingham

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Northumberland Road in Southsea has been closed off by police Sunday, June 13, 2021 Picture: Fiona Callingham
Northumberland Road in Southsea has been closed off by police Sunday, June 13, 2021 Picture: Fiona Callingham
PoliceSouthsea