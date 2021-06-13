Police close Southsea road following incident
POLICE have cordoned off a Southsea road following an incident.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:20 pm
Northumberland Road has been closed and a section of Victoria Road North, opposite Priory School, is closed to cars travelling east and police tape has been used to stop pedestrians entering the area.
It comes following an incident this evening in Northumberland Road at which police are in attendance.
Read More
Read MoreWoman arrested on string of driving offences - and police find a knife in her ca...
The News understands an ambulance is also present.
Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.