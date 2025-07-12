Police concerned for welfare of missing Portsmouth teen not seen since Thursday
Andrew, 25, from Portsmouth was last seen in the Paulsgrove area at around 4.45am on July 10. Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him but are now turning to the public for help.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with a slim build and brown hair.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and carrying a see-through bag. Andrew may still be in the Portsmouth area, but he is also known to frequently travel to Southampton and Bournemouth by train.
“If you think you’ve seen Andrew since he went missing or think you might know where he is now, please call us immediately on 999 quoting reference number 44250305807.”