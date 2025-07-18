Police are “extremely concerned” for a missing Southwick man and have told the public to call 999 if they see him.

Missing Ross MacGregor | Hants police

Ross MacGregor, 35, was last seen in the area of Pinsley Drive at 4pm yesterday (Thursday 17 July).

Police said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Ross, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.”

Ross is described as white with a muscular build and cropped brown hair who is approximately 5ft 10ins tall and unshaven. He has a tattoo on his forearm and was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded top, with no shirt or shoes.

“If anyone has seen Ross, or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44250319249,” police added.