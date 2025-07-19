Police “extremely concerned” for missing teenage girl from Havant

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 13:01 BST
Police are “extremely concerned” for a missing teenage girl from Havant.

Missing Giuliaplaceholder image
Missing Giulia | Hants police

Giulia, 15, went missing from Havant but has links to Southampton and was last seen in the city area at 3.30pm on Thursday 17 July.

Police said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Giulia, but are extremely concerned for her welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Giulia is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall with a slight build and died red hair that is tied up with brown roots. She has long eyelashes and was last seen wearing black clothing, including a hooded top and trousers.

Police added: “If anyone has seen Giulia, or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44250319177.”

Related topics:Havant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice