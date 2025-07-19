Police “extremely concerned” for missing teenage girl from Havant

Police are “extremely concerned” for a missing teenage girl from Havant.

Missing Giulia | Hants police

Giulia, 15, went missing from Havant but has links to Southampton and was last seen in the city area at 3.30pm on Thursday 17 July.

Police said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Giulia, but are extremely concerned for her welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.”

Giulia is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall with a slight build and died red hair that is tied up with brown roots. She has long eyelashes and was last seen wearing black clothing, including a hooded top and trousers.

Police added: “If anyone has seen Giulia, or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44250319177.”