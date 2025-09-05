Police have thanked the public for their help after locating a missing teen from Emsworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force released a public appeal to help find 17-year-old Ben as they were “extremely concerned for his welfare”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A description and image of Ben was released with the teenager having not been since since 4.30pm on Thursday, September 4. Police have now shared the good news that he has been located.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Thank you for all your help in sharing our appeal for missing Ben from Emsworth. We can now confirm that he has been located.”