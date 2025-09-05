"Thank you for all your help" - police locate missing Emsworth teen following appeal

Police have thanked the public for their help after locating a missing teen from Emsworth.

The force released a public appeal to help find 17-year-old Ben as they were “extremely concerned for his welfare”.

A description and image of Ben was released with the teenager having not been since since 4.30pm on Thursday, September 4. Police have now shared the good news that he has been located.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Thank you for all your help in sharing our appeal for missing Ben from Emsworth. We can now confirm that he has been located.”

