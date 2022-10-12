The eagerly anticipated Hampshire Senior Cup encounter saw Pompey thump their south-coast rivals 5-2 in an incident packed game that saw a Southampton player sent off and players from both sides scuffling.

Olly Lancashire, a 33-year-old signed by Saints for the U23 side to 'help progress the players mentally and set a standard of good behaviour' was sent-off in the second half - sparking clashes.

Fratton Park for the Hampshire Senior Cup between Pompey and Southampton on October 11, 2022.

But despite the notorious fixture being marred by trouble in the past - with jail terms handed out for violent disorder - the match went off without any trouble between fans, according to police.

Pompey supporters were located in the Fratton End while Saints fans were in a small pocket at the other end of the ground in the Milton End. A total of 2,542 fans attended.

Despite the relatively low-key nature of the game in comparison to previous fixtures, police were still taking no chances ahead of the game.

A spokesman said last month: ‘Our football unit work closely with both clubs and have been liaising with them since the Senior Cup second round tie was announced by Hampshire FA.

‘We will have officers present to ensure the match is safe for all in attendance.’

And police have now confirmed there was no trouble between fans. ‘Last night went off without incident, which is good news,’ a police spokesman said.

‘We continue to work closely with both clubs to ensure football fans are able to enjoy themselves safely.’

Ahead of the game, Portsmouth FC issued a warning to fans attending Fratton Park.

‘Only those on the club's ticketing database (supporters who have bought tickets for a Pompey fixture prior to October 3) will be able to purchase tickets for this game,’ a statement on the club’s website said.

‘Please note that all home supporters will be seated in the Fratton End.

‘Fans can purchase a maximum of five tickets per transaction and a Client ID must be assigned to each ticket.