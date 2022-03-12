Officers searching for missing 26-year-old John Bishop say they discovered a body near the River Hamble at Bursledon this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: ‘Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place, but John’s next of kin have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A body has been found in the search for missing John Bishop

‘We want to thank the public for their support in sharing our appeals during this investigation.’.

Mr Bishop had last been seen at about 6pm on Monday, February 28, returning to his home in Swanwick.

His family had said they were worried about him.

