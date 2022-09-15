Police find missing 45-year-old Hampshire woman
POLICE have confirmed that they have found a woman who went missing early this afternoon.
Zoe Millington, a 45-year-old Southampton woman, was reported missing yesterday (Thursday, September 15).
She has now been found.
In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to tell you that missing Zoe from Southampton has now been located.
‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’