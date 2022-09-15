News you can trust since 1877
Police find missing 45-year-old Hampshire woman

POLICE have confirmed that they have found a woman who went missing early this afternoon.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:30 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:49 am

Zoe Millington, a 45-year-old Southampton woman, was reported missing yesterday (Thursday, September 15).

She has now been found.

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to tell you that missing Zoe from Southampton has now been located.

‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’