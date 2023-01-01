Police find missing Havant man with links to Gosport and Portsmouth
POLICE have confirmed a missing Havant man last seen on Saturday has been found.
By Steve Deeks
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 10:26am
John Gray had last been seen at approximately 11am Saturday near the Heroes Pub on London Road in Waterlooville. Since he was reported missing, officers were conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 43-year-old, police said.
SEE ALSO: Warship boost
John, who has links to Gosport and Portsmouth, has now been found by police. ‘I am pleased to tell you that John Gray has been located safe,’ a force spokeswoman confirmed this morning.