Alyson Hammond, 52, disappeared at roughly 5pm yesterday.

Officers believe she visited the Southsea seafront, but she has now been located.

Alyson Hammond, 52, has been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Hampshire police said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that Alyson Hammond has now been located safe.

‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

