The eight-year-old was walking on a footpath when she was struck by the vehicle.

She collided with the e-scooter at some time between 3.20pm to 4pm last Thursday.

The young girl was hit by the e-scooter on the footpath between Rimini Road and Smannell Road, Andover.

The child received a broken leg and a concussion as a result of the crash.

Police report the rider initially stopped at the scene, but left without providing any details.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as being white, of slim build, around five ft nine ins tall, in his late teens to early 20s, and with gingery/brown hair which is curly on top – shaved on the sides.

‘He also has wiry facial hair.

‘He was wearing black jeans and grey trainers, and riding a black e-scooter.

‘Officers have been making enquiries to locate the rider, and we are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

‘We would also urge the rider to make contact with us directly.’

Anyone with information about the crash is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220271693.

A report can also be submitted online via the Hampshire police website.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 regarding the incident.

