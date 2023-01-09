Police forced to clear ‘terrifying’ car meet in Southsea on Saturday night with ‘unbelievable’ noise
POLICE were forced to clear a ‘terrifying’ car meet in Southsea on Saturday night that caused ‘unbelievable’ noise.
Cars were seen racing in the area of Clarence Parade around 8pm and parking on zebra crossings. The racing was reported to police who arrived at the scene and put a stop to the anti-social event.
One resident, posting on social media, described the illegal car meet as ‘terrifying’, before adding: ‘Lots of people rang the police. The noise was unbelievable - my dogs were terrified - and hundreds of cars racing around and parking on the zebra crossings was terrifying for the public. I am not criticising the police because I have no idea if any action was taken but all I saw was a drone.’
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called just after 8.20pm on Saturday to reports of an unauthorised car meet in Southsea, in the area of Clarence Parade. Officers attended and dispersed the attendees before leaving the scene at around 9.30pm.’