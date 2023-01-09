Cars were seen racing in the area of Clarence Parade around 8pm and parking on zebra crossings. The racing was reported to police who arrived at the scene and put a stop to the anti-social event.

One resident, posting on social media, described the illegal car meet as ‘terrifying’, before adding: ‘Lots of people rang the police. The noise was unbelievable - my dogs were terrified - and hundreds of cars racing around and parking on the zebra crossings was terrifying for the public. I am not criticising the police because I have no idea if any action was taken but all I saw was a drone.’

Clarence Parade, Southsea. Pic Google