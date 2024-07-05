Police give details on M27 crash in Portsmouth where cars slowed to look
AA Traffic News said previously: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the westbound side as drivers slow to look at the accident.
“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”
Now police have released details after attending the incident. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.41am to a collision on the M27 eastbound between J11 and J12. One car was involved, there were no injuries, and the road was cleared by 8.40am.”
The AA said in the latest traffic update on the crash: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). All lanes are now open, but residual delays remain.”
