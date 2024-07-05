Police give details on M27 crash in Portsmouth where cars slowed to look

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have given details on an M27 crash in Portsmouth where vehicles slowed to look.

nw

AA Traffic News said previously: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the westbound side as drivers slow to look at the accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now police have released details after attending the incident. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.41am to a collision on the M27 eastbound between J11 and J12. One car was involved, there were no injuries, and the road was cleared by 8.40am.”