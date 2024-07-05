Police give details on M27 crash in Portsmouth where cars slowed to look

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have given details on an M27 crash in Portsmouth where vehicles slowed to look.

nw

AA Traffic News said previously: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the westbound side as drivers slow to look at the accident.

“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now police have released details after attending the incident. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.41am to a collision on the M27 eastbound between J11 and J12. One car was involved, there were no injuries, and the road was cleared by 8.40am.”

The AA said in the latest traffic update on the crash: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). All lanes are now open, but residual delays remain.”

Related topics:PoliceM27Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.