Police have arrested a man after punching and threatening someone with a knife
A man in his 50’s was punched in the face and threatened with a knife at a hotel on Sunday.
Police were called to the Broadway Park Hotel at 10.33pm on April 23, following an allegation that a man had been assaulted and threatened with a knife.
Officers attended and arrested 26-year-old Thomas Riordan, of Atherley Park Close in Shanklin, who was subsequently charged with assault by beating and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
Riordan was also charged with a further count of assault by beating and criminal damage, in relation to an incident at an address in Newport on April 21 where it is alleged that a woman was assaulted and a TV was damaged.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court today (April 25).
If you ever see an incident, contact the police on 101 or report it on their website, click here for more information.