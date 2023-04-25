Police were called to the Broadway Park Hotel at 10.33pm on April 23, following an allegation that a man had been assaulted and threatened with a knife.

Officers attended and arrested 26-year-old Thomas Riordan, of Atherley Park Close in Shanklin, who was subsequently charged with assault by beating and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Riordan was also charged with a further count of assault by beating and criminal damage, in relation to an incident at an address in Newport on April 21 where it is alleged that a woman was assaulted and a TV was damaged.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court today (April 25).