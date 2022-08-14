Police hunt arsonists who torched areas near houses and businesses

POLICE are hunting arsonists who torched areas near houses and businesses.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 10:18 am
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 12:47 pm

Despite no one being hurt, Hampshire police admitted it ‘could have been a very different outcome’ after fire crews were left battling up to five fires in the Testwood Lake and Test Lane area of Totton, near Southampton, on Saturday.

The first fire was reported at 2.30pm before other blazes had to be extinguished.

Police appeal

Acting inspector Mel Spooner, said: ‘Fortunately the fire service have been able to bring the fires under control quickly and no one has been injured. However, with the dry climate and the fires being set in close proximity to houses and business premises, there could have been a very different outcome.

‘We have officers out in the area patrolling and carrying out house to house enquiries.

‘I would urge anyone who witnessed the fires being set or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to call the police immediately.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.