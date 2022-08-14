As reported, two lanes of the M27 were blocked eastbound at junction 11 Fareham when a motorcycle crashed around 10.30am.
Read More
Now police have confirmed the rider was a 26-year-old man from Emsworth and his passenger was a 16-year-old girl from Gosport.
Most Popular
-
1
Emergency crews battling to save someone’s life on Southsea seafront
-
2
People warned not to go to popular beach this weekend unless they have booking
-
3
Royal Navy warship based in Portsmouth is due to set sail on a three-year mission to maintain the security in Gulf
-
4
Southsea seafront incident: Police update after man found 'unresponsive'
-
5
River Ems crisis: Westbourne villagers plead with Portsmouth Water to introduce a hosepipe ban
They both escaped from the incident with just minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
Paramedics attended the scene and treated them.
The incident caused delays on the M27 – already busy in both directions yesterday morning as people flocked to the coast amid the heatwave.
The motorway was cleared shortly before 12pm.
A police statement said: ‘We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 involving a motorcycle. The rider and pillion passenger suffered minor injuries.’
Temperatures rose to 35C on Saturday with the same expected on Sunday.