Motorcyclist and passenger, 16, injured during M27 crash near Portsmouth in sweltering heat

A MOTORCYCLIST and his teenage passenger were injured during a crash on the M27 on Saturday morning, causing long delays in the searing heat.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 9:50 am

As reported, two lanes of the M27 were blocked eastbound at junction 11 Fareham when a motorcycle crashed around 10.30am.

Now police have confirmed the rider was a 26-year-old man from Emsworth and his passenger was a 16-year-old girl from Gosport.

SCAS ambulance

They both escaped from the incident with just minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics attended the scene and treated them.

The incident caused delays on the M27 – already busy in both directions yesterday morning as people flocked to the coast amid the heatwave.

The motorway was cleared shortly before 12pm.

A police statement said: ‘We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 involving a motorcycle. The rider and pillion passenger suffered minor injuries.’

Temperatures rose to 35C on Saturday with the same expected on Sunday.

