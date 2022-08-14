Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported, two lanes of the M27 were blocked eastbound at junction 11 Fareham when a motorcycle crashed around 10.30am.

Now police have confirmed the rider was a 26-year-old man from Emsworth and his passenger was a 16-year-old girl from Gosport.

They both escaped from the incident with just minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics attended the scene and treated them.

The incident caused delays on the M27 – already busy in both directions yesterday morning as people flocked to the coast amid the heatwave.

The motorway was cleared shortly before 12pm.

A police statement said: ‘We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 involving a motorcycle. The rider and pillion passenger suffered minor injuries.’