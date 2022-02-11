Gosport police hunt middle-aged man who punched 10-year-old boy in the face in Lee-on-the-Solent park

POLICE are looking for a tattooed man who allegedly punched a young boy in the face in a public park in Lee-on-the-Solent.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:52 pm

Police were called after a 10-year-old boy reported being assaulted in the Lee-on-the-Solent Recreation Ground off Elmore Close at 3pm on Thursday, January 27.

The adult male suspect, believed to be aged between 35 and 40, allegedly punched the boy on the nose, causing a small bleed.

Lee-on-the-Solent Recreation Ground. Picture: Google Maps

The suspect is described as having short blonde hair, a tattoo on his arm and was wearing a green T-shirt, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘If you think you may have witnessed this incident, or have any information which may assist in our investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 44220036750.’

