Police investigation into 'sudden death' of woman leaves Southsea residents deeply shocked

Officers discovered the body of a 44-year-old female at a flat in Haslemere Road on Thursday at 11.45pm. As previously reported, police described it as a ‘sudden death’ and an arrest was made.

One resident, who asked not to be named and has lived in the street for more than seven years, said that the ‘little neighbourhood’ had been left deeply shocked by the incident.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Haslemere Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

The resident said: ‘It’s usually fairly quiet. It’s been a big shock to everyone.

‘We don’t have any concerns about safety in the area. We’re a proper little neighbourhood.’

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a 51-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder and has been released on unconditional bail.

The spokeswoman added that police are continuing their enquiries.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the woman died,’ she said. ‘The result of a Home Office post mortem was inconclusive and toxicology results are pending.

‘As part of our enquiries, a 51-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on unconditional bail until April 13 pending further enquiries.’

