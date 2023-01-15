Southsea woman has 'lucky' escape after BMW struck her car near A3 after vehicle reportedly driving on wrong side of road before collision
SHOCK consumed a motorist who was swerved into near the A3 – moments after seeing signs someone was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Emily Jones, of Southsea, was driving near Petersfield when she was informed another vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction. Ms Jones said moments later, at roughly 5.40pm on Wednesday, she saw a BMW ‘swerving all over the place’ – on the correct side of the road – heading towards her.
The dark-coloured vehicle struck her wing mirror and raced away. The collision happened just before the A3 slip road. Ms Jones, 20, told The News: ‘They just completely swerved into me. They hit my wing mirror but I turned in good time.
‘I was confused and shaken up. It all happened so quick.’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received reports of a BMW driving on the wrong side of the road on the A3(M) southbound carriageway, and crashing into five cars, at roughly 5.34pm.
Ms Jones said the carriageway was not crowded when her vehicle was hit. The travel business consultant added her wing mirror was struck ‘with quite a force’ and pushed into her vehicle.
The 20-year-old could not pull over, but after assessing the damage when she got home, the vehicle was largely unscathed. ‘I’m very lucky,’ she said.
‘I saw signs of an oncoming vehicle while driving. I’m very surprised I wasn’t hurt and the car suffered minimal damage.
‘I’m hopeful that they will get caught. It caused a lot of danger. That could have been way worse.’
A police spokeswoman said officers are still searching for the driver and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. As previously reported in The News, police said: ‘Police were called at 5.34pm on January 11 with reports that a dark-coloured BMW was travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway of the A3(M) between junctions 2 and 1.
‘The vehicle then became involved in a collision with approximately five other cars before turning off the A3 at Buriton. No injuries have been reported.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230014063, or make a report via the police website.