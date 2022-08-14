Police issue CCTV image of man missing 9 days and tell public to call 999

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Maddocks, 52, was seen on CCTV walking along Badger Farm Road, Winchester, at 5.45pm on Friday, August 5.

A police statement said: ‘Together with Grant’s family we are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him since he went missing, or anyone who thinks they might know where he is, to call us immediately.’

Missing Grant Maddocks

He is described as white, 6ft 3in, of slim build, and with short blond / brown hair.

The statement continued: ‘We do not have a description of what Grant is wearing, however it’s believed that he could be wearing a black vest top, blue jeans and dark footwear and possibly a pair of slippers.

‘If you see Grant please call 999.’

Police added: ‘Anyone with information that they believe could assist our enquiries can contact us on 101, quoting 44220316567.