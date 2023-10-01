Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to an address on Winterthur Way at around 1.30am after a group of three men forced entry to the flat armed with a knife.

The victims were threatened and trapped on their balcony by the intruders, who left when a neighbour called the police.

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Basingstoke.

The first man is described as a black man, around 30 years old, and around 5ft 5ins tall. His hair was worn in braids, and he had a short beard. He was wearing black clothing.