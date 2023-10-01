Police launch appeal following aggravated burglary where victims were threatened and trapped on balcony
The police are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary in Basingstoke this morning (October 1).
Officers were called to an address on Winterthur Way at around 1.30am after a group of three men forced entry to the flat armed with a knife.
The victims were threatened and trapped on their balcony by the intruders, who left when a neighbour called the police.
The first man is described as a black man, around 30 years old, and around 5ft 5ins tall. His hair was worn in braids, and he had a short beard. He was wearing black clothing.
The second man is described as black man, described as being tall with a large build. He had black hair, and was also wearing black clothing and the third man is described as a black man, with a lean but broad build, also with black hair and wearing black clothing.