Appeal launched to find missing Hampshire man Joshua Brockwell

AN APPEAL has gone out to track down a missing Hampshire man.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 1:09 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th February 2022, 1:32 pm

Joshua Brockwell was last seen at about 4pm on Thursday in Fleet Road, passing the Premier Inn and towards Fleet train station.

He is white, about 6ft 1in, and slim with short black hair.

Read More

Read More
Call goes out to find 15-year-old Mason who has been missing from his Gosport ho...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Missing Joshua Brockwell If you have seen Joshua or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting reference 44220059457.

Joshua is thought to be wearing a dark blue padded Barbour-style jacket, dark coloured beanie hat and carrying a rucksack. He also has a tattoo on one of his forearms.

Anyone who has seen Joshua or knows where he is has been asked to call 101, quoting 44220059457.