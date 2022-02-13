Appeal launched to find missing Hampshire man Joshua Brockwell
AN APPEAL has gone out to track down a missing Hampshire man.
Joshua Brockwell was last seen at about 4pm on Thursday in Fleet Road, passing the Premier Inn and towards Fleet train station.
He is white, about 6ft 1in, and slim with short black hair.
Joshua is thought to be wearing a dark blue padded Barbour-style jacket, dark coloured beanie hat and carrying a rucksack. He also has a tattoo on one of his forearms.
Anyone who has seen Joshua or knows where he is has been asked to call 101, quoting 44220059457.