Joshua Brockwell was last seen at about 4pm on Thursday in Fleet Road, passing the Premier Inn and towards Fleet train station.

He is white, about 6ft 1in, and slim with short black hair.

Missing Joshua Brockwell If you have seen Joshua or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting reference 44220059457.

Joshua is thought to be wearing a dark blue padded Barbour-style jacket, dark coloured beanie hat and carrying a rucksack. He also has a tattoo on one of his forearms.