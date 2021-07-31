Baylea, 15, was last seen in Southampton at 1.25pm on Tuesday July 27 and is believed to have been in the Croydon area recently.

Baylea lives in Portsmouth and has links to Paulsgrove and Southsea.

He is described as having a mixed ethnic background and is 5ft 10in with short black hair, brown eyes and of medium build.

‘If you know where he is, or think you might have seen him since he went missing, please call us on 101 quoting 44210297905,’ a police spokeswoman said.

