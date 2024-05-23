Police launch appeal to find missing teenager they are “extremely concerned” for
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager they are “extremely concerned” for.
Crystal, 16, was last seen at around 10.15pm on Sunday 19 May on Lauren Way in Totton. “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate her, but we are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance,” a police spokesperson said.
Crystal is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall with a slim build who has long black hair and a birth mark behind her ear. “If anyone has seen Crystal or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240210665,” police added.
