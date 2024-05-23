Police launch appeal to find missing teenager they are “extremely concerned” for

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager they are “extremely concerned” for.

Crystal, 16, was last seen at around 10.15pm on Sunday 19 May on Lauren Way in Totton. “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate her, but we are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance,” a police spokesperson said.