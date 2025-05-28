Police, paramedics and air ambulance seen near city centre

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance crew were seen near the city centre today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance landed at HMS Temeraire, off Burnaby Road, around midday before crew went to The Hard | Stu Vaizey

An air ambulance landed at HMS Temeraire, off Burnaby Road, around midday before the crew made its way over to The Hard - where two police vehicles and an ambulance were seen.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said its crew was dispatched at 11.34am to the incident. A spokesperson said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital.”

Police have been approached for more details.