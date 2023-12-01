The police have re-launched an appeal to identify a man after his remains were found in a Hampshire barn six years ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of personal effects, including a sleeping bag, road map and rucksack, were also found, which suggested the man had been living outdoors for some time and it is believed the man died of natural causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019, a public appeal identified witnesses who had met the man in the late summer of 2012.

The police have re- launched an appeal to identify man after remains found in Micheldever in 2017.

They described the man having a French accent who spoke good English.

He was white, aged 35 to 50, approximately 5’8’’ tall with brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also told the witnesses he was travelling through England to go on to Ireland or Canada and claimed to have served in the French Military when younger. It is possible that he was deaf or hard of hearing in one ear.

Despite this information, and extensive forensic and DNA examinations, the police have been unable to identify him.

Doug Utting, from the Serious Case Review team at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “I would like to thank Locate International and Dr Stuart Black at the University of Reading for all their help so far with this case.

“It seems very likely that this man died very shortly after interacting with the witnesses we have now identified and lay undiscovered for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries have led us to believe that he grew up in southern or south-eastern France, Corsica or western Switzerland.

“Through this new appeal, I hope we can hear from people in those areas that recognise the man described as someone they may know and who they have not seen or heard from since 2012.”

The analysis also revealed pollutants indicating that the man spent his early life in a sizeable town or city and had a marine fish rich diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using this new information, Locate International, a UK-based charity that looks into the cold cases of missing people and unidentified bodies, have launched an appeal in southern France to solve the case.

Dave Grimstead, CEO of Locate International, said: “The key to us solving this mystery seems to lie in France.

“Does he look like anyone you lost contact with? Did you serve with him in the military at any point? Do you remember someone losing their hearing in one ear in this way?

“He died alone, but we want to make sure he is not forgotten after his death. Even just one small piece of information you have can help us identify him.”