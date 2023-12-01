Officers investigating the discovery of a human placenta now have further detail around the likely ethnicity of the mother.

As previously reported, Hampshire police officers have been carrying out enquiries since the placenta was found on a pathway in Holly Brook Park, Southampton on Wednesday 21 June in order to determine the circumstances and ensure that the mother and baby involved are okay. Earlier this year, Crimestoppers offered a £5,000 reward for information about the incident.

As part of the investigation, recent analysis has been carried out by a genetic scientist, which has revealed that the DNA profile believed to have come from the mother of the baby is most likely to have a sub-Saharan heritage, most likely West African.

Hampshire policecointinue to investigate after a placenta was discovered earlier this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie, who is leading the investigation, said: “As a result of these most recent findings we have been working with key community partners including The United Voice of African Associations and colleagues at Southampton City Council in order to seek support, guidance and advice.

“We are now focused on speaking to our African communities within Southampton in particular, in order to ascertain further information about the circumstances of this discovery, however we remain keen to speak to anybody who has information that may assist our enquiries. Perhaps you were in the area at the time and recall seeing something out of the ordinary, or maybe you know someone who was pregnant prior to 21st June, that you have concerns for?

Southampton Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy added: “The reason we are placing such emphasis on understanding what has happened is that this was a very unusual occurrence in our force area and something that we have not seen before in Southampton. It’s crucial that we understand the circumstances and why the placenta was in this public area, to ensure that the mother and baby are not in distress and check that they are safe and well.

“We are now renewing our plea to members of the community to please come forward and assist us with any information, we need your support to help us understand the circumstances of this discovery and to ensure that the mother and baby are okay.”

You can pass information to the police on 101 quoting the reference number 44230246419/Operation Holdo or go online and submit information at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.