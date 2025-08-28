Police release appeal to help find missing 14-year-old with links to Portsmouth
Roxanna, also known as Roxy, is 14-years-old and was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28. Police have released the below description and are asking anyone with information to call 999.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find missing teenager Roxanna, also known as Roxy? The 14-year-old is about 5’, of skinny build, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in the early hours of this morning wearing beige pyjamas.
“She has links to Bexhill and Brighton, and Portsmouth and Southampton in Hampshire. Please share and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 117 of 27/08.”