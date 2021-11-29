Police scrambled to road in Portsmouth amid concerns for a man's welfare

POLICE were scrambled to a city centre street amid concerns for a man’s welfare, officers have confirmed.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 29th November 2021, 9:04 am
Updated Monday, 29th November 2021, 9:51 am

The incident was sparked on Friday evening, after a male was reportedly seen jumping into people’s gardens.

Three police cars and an ambulance were called to Westover Road, Baffins, with almost half of the road taped-off as officers dealt with the incident at 11pm.

Police closed part of Westover Road in Baffins at 11pm on Friday night over what is believed to be a concern for welfare call.

Ashley Tomlinson, who has lived in the street for six years, said the area was usually very quiet.

He said: '(The police) said, “do you mind us looking in the garden – because we believe that a man has been jumping into people's gardens”.

'We never get any trouble here usually.

'I thought I saw what looked like a police helicopter fly over. Second time the helicopter was flying over, I was to my missus, “something's going on”.'

A spokesman from Hampshire police has today confirmed why officers were called.

The official said: ‘Officers attended an address on Westover Road at around 7pm on November 26 following concerns raised for the welfare of a man.

‘Emergency services attended to engage with the man, who subsequently left the address.

‘Whilst further enquiries were being carried out, the man returned.’

