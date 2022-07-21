Police search for missing Hampshire woman as concerns are raised for her welfare

Patricia Wyles, 71, from Southampton, was last seen at about 12.30pm this afternoon in the Mansbridge Road area.

Anyone who has seen her should contact the police.

She is described as: white, 5ft 2ins, medium build, white hair. It’s likely she could be in blue clothing.

If you see Patricia please call 999.

Anyone with information they believe could help can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1073 of today’s date.