Police searching for missing Portsmouth man David Hendrickson - last seen at QA Hospital
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued an appeal for missing man David Hendrickson. The 36-year-old was last spotted leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham at the weekend.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, was last seen leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth on Sunday, June 11 at about 12.30pm.
‘He is described as 5ft 10in tall, mixed race [with a] beard, short black hair [and] brown eyes. Last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper with a black zip, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.’
Anyone who has seen David Hendrickson, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 44230233200.