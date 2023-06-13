Police searching for missing Portsmouth man David Hendrickson - last seen at QA Hospital

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued an appeal for missing man David Hendrickson. The 36-year-old was last spotted leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham at the weekend.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, was last seen leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth on Sunday, June 11 at about 12.30pm.

David Hendrickson was last seen at QA Hospital. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

‘He is described as 5ft 10in tall, mixed race [with a] beard, short black hair [and] brown eyes. Last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper with a black zip, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.’