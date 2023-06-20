News you can trust since 1877
Yellow weather warning in place this morning as Met Office says heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across area

A Yellow weather warning is place this morning with the Met Office saying heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across the area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read

It follows thunder, lightning and heavy rain over night which led to Gosport firefighters having a ‘busy’ night dealing with ‘lots of flooding’ after flooding set alarms off.

This morning the Met Office has said: ‘Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northeast across the area, and are likely to lead to some transport disruption on Tuesday morning.’

The Met Office is forecasting rain today.The Met Office is forecasting rain today.
The forecaster said ‘bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer’ and ‘spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer’.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office added.

The warning is in place until 10.30 this morning.

