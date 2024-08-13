Police swarm to Queen Alexandra Hospital over concern for welfare of man on grounds
The incident, which happened when the hospital was experiencing “high demand” as it was swamped with patients, saw several police units attend just after 3pm before the man was located.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.12pm to assist with the concern for the welfare of a man on the hospital grounds. He is now in the care of hospital staff.”
It happened as ambulances were said to be “packed everywhere” with long waits for patients as the beleaguered hospital struggled to cope with demand. People were urged to use other services where possible, though no critical incident was declared.
A post on social media from the hospital said: “The hospital is really busy right now and we are seeing high demand on our emergency services.”
A spokesperson for the hospital told The News: “There is no critical incident at the hospital. We are currently very busy and are asking people to use other services such as urgent care centres, GPs, pharmacies and NHS 111 to get health care support. Our Emergency Department is still open for people that need life saving care.”
The hospital has issued several critical incidents this year with the most recent warning coming earlier this month after a loss of power.