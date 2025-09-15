Police tell public to call 999 if they see man last seen in Portsmouth
Police have appealed for information to find a missing man last seen in Portsmouth this morning.
Bogdan Kulczak, 63, was last seen in the Stamshaw area of Portsmouth at around 9.10am this morning (Monday, September 15).
He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins and with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing light coloured jeans, beige shoes and a navy or black hoodie.
Police said: “Have you seen him in the area? Do you know where he might be now? If you have any information please call us immediately on 999 quoting 44250417320.”