Police tell public to call 999 if they see man last seen in Portsmouth

Police have appealed for information to find a missing man last seen in Portsmouth this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Bogdan Kulczak | Hants police

Bogdan Kulczak, 63, was last seen in the Stamshaw area of Portsmouth at around 9.10am this morning (Monday, September 15).

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins and with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing light coloured jeans, beige shoes and a navy or black hoodie.

Police said: “Have you seen him in the area? Do you know where he might be now? If you have any information please call us immediately on 999 quoting 44250417320.”