As reported, the fire erupted at Somerset Court before burning through the stairwell and into the roof at around 12.30am. Firefighters and police remain at the scene this morning nine hours on from when the fire started as enquiries into the incident continue. No arrests have yet been made.

All persons were accounted for and four people were taken to hospital for burns, smoke inhalation and as a precaution. Four dogs and three cats were also rescued from the blaze. The Fire Investigation team and British Red Cross remain at the scene.

Ten fire pumps attended from Cosham, Fareham, Gosport, Havant , Portchester and Southsea. Breathing apparatus, jets, ventilation fans and an aerial ladder platform were used to tackle the incident. A comprehensive multi-agency response was used.

Now police have confirmed to The News that they are treating the blaze as suspicious with an investigation launched. A police spokesman said: ‘The fire is being treated as suspicious, and police remain on scene making enquiries with the fire service. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 44230182829.’

A statement from the fire service added: ‘No cause has been established as of yet, but Fire Investigators will attend the scene. A number of flats have suffered damage in the blaze, with affected residents being temporarily rehoused in a nearby hotel. Around 60 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the incident. The incident is scaling down with remaining crews damping down hot spots.’