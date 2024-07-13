Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pounds was raised by a passionate Pompey fan who set up his own charity football match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Lee, 13, organised the Soccer Aid style event which took place at Westleigh Park, home of Havant and Waterlooville, on June 30. A total of £4,150 was raised for Breast Cancer Now, with Jacob supporting them in honour of his mum’s friend Louise, who beat the affliction in January 2023.

Three other loved ones, Wendy, Manda and Nicola, were also diagnosed. Jacob, of Widley, Waterlooville, told The News: “It went really well, it just flowed and was amazing. My team went 1-0 up and when we scored, everyone was cheering. A lot of the Pompey players wished me luck with everything. I was thinking about doing it again already, just because of how well it went. I want the trophy back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Lee, 13, has set up his own Soccer Aid style football match to help loved ones with breast cancer. Pictured is him alongside his JLW657 teammates. Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson

City Ladies FC team, which played against JLW657 at the charity football match at Westleigh Park, Havant. | Sam Stephenson

Jacob’s JWL657 team took on a City Ladies FC side, who replaced the previous opposition less than 48 hours before kick-off. Teams ran out onto the pitch in the sunshine, with crowds of family and friends in the stands watching on.

Jacob compiled his own music playlist which got the crowd on their feet, with goal music blaring whenever a team hit the back of the net. He scored a penalty in the match and was promptly mobbed by his teammates in wild celebrations. City Ladies FC, run by chairman Dave Allen, went on to win the tie 8-2. Jacob gave a speech before the match and organised for a minute’s applause afterwards.

Jacob Lee, 13, organised his own charity football match in aid of Breast Cancer Now. Pictured is Jacob on the field at Westleigh Park. Picture: Jason Brown | Jason Brown

Jacob alongside some of his JLW657 teammates during the match against City Ladies FC. Picture: Jason Brown | Jason Brown

Jacob Lee handing over the trophy to the skipper of City Ladies FC. Picture: Jason Brown. | Jason Brown

Katrine, Jacob’s mum, said Jacob was incredibly proud of himself, as was she. “It was amazing, there was a really good turnout,” she added. “There was a real buzz in the air and everyone was really happy. People were very generous with their donations with entry and the raffle. It was really successful. Jacob loved it and had a really enjoyable day. He was buzzing.”

Pompey players donated prizes to the raffle, which included signed footballs and shirts. Club photographer Jason Brown in attendance to take pictures alongside mascot Nelson, who was making sure everyone was enjoying themselves. The connection to the club was extra special for Jacob, who has been a season ticket holder since being two years old.

Jacob Lee taking a goal kick during the charity football match at Westleigh Park. Picture: Jason Brown | Jason Brown

JLW657 and City Ladies FC at the charity football match for Breast Cancer Now at Westleigh Park. Picture: Jason Brown | Jason Brown

Spectators watching the charity football match at Westleigh Park, Martin Road, Havant. Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson

From left: Louise Hinchcliffe and Jacob's mum Katrine Lee. Jacob set up his own Soccer Aid style football match in aid of Breast Cancer Now. | Sam Stephenson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Hinchliffe gave a speech at the event about her own breast cancer journey and how the charity helped her along the way. Katrine said Jacob thought the charity match was everything he thought it would be and more.

“He has been telling us that it was the best day of his life,” she added. “That has now topped everything. He really enjoyed it and loved the organisation, he's sort of missing it now. He had a lot of good prizes which people were so willing to give their money towards. He’s just come away absolutely buzzing.”

Katrine said: “It has just been incredible. We didn’t think he would make as much as he did, but it's a huge significant amount going to Breast Cancer Now. He’s feeling quite proud of himself, as we are too. City Ladies were amazing to step in and want to be a part of it. It changed a bit at the last minute, but it was a great success.”