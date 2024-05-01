WATCH: Pompey captain Hannah Haughton lauds fans and team after incredible title winning season
At 31, Hannah Haughton is experiencing the best days of her footballing career. The Pompey captain has led her team to a dominant season where they have steamrolled opponents, scoring 76 goals and conceding only nine in the National League Southern Premier Division.
The step up to the Championship means so much to the women's team with professional status now a possibility. Haughton said: “For all of us its a dream, and hopefully we will go fully professional next year, obviously contract depending. To think that we have achieved this is what dreams are made of.
“I’m 31 and when I started out I was playing with boys down the street with jumpers for goal posts on concrete. To think that I could turn around to 8 year-old me and say you have made it. All this hard work, all this sacrifice, for something that I thought I could only dream about, and now it’s here and we are living every moment.”
Sunday’s celebration alongside the men’s team on Sunday at Southsea Common saw Haughton lift the trophy in front of thousands of fans. It was day to remember for the goalkeeper. She said: “To be here today, with basically the whole city out here to celebrate both teams successes, it’s absolutely surreal. It’s been absolutely incredible and it is something I will never forget.”
Despite the celebration the team still have one game to go, which is at home to London Bees at Westleigh Park on Sunday, May 5 at 2pm. It is a game that Haughton hopes will give them a chance to thank all of the fans that have followed them week in week out this season. She said: “That game will be amazing because it’s at home and we will get to lift the trophy in front of all of our loyal fans. To play one last game with our Pompey family, it’s going to be amazing.
“I really hope the fans are there next week, they have been there home and away, we have heard them cheering us on in games that we have needed them. They are our 12th player and we want to celebrate with them because they are a part of us. The last game is for them.”
