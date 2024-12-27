Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth FC season ticket holder who has spent the past 10 weeks in hospital was paid a surprise visit by the Pompey captain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey captain Marlon Pack, paid a visit to season ticket holder Mick Clifford who was spending Christmas in QA Hospital. | PHU

Mick Clifford, from North End, was taken aback when Marlon Pack walked into the Lotus Rehab Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital to wish him a Merry Christmas. The unexpected visit was a real boost for Nick who was also gifted a signed shirt.

Mick said: “ It was a real shock to see Marlon at the hospital, I had to do a double take! I have been in hospital for about 10 weeks now after being diagnosed with Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) so it was a great surprise and morale booster to spend some time with Marlon. I even got a signed shirt which was a brilliant Christmas present."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lotus Rehab Centre senior sister, Sue Morris said: “It was fantastic to welcome Portsmouth Football Club to our Lotus Rehab Centre over the festive period. Our patients are often here for several weeks or months and visits like this really make a difference, especially at Christmas.”

NMO is a rare autoimmune condition that affects the nerves in the eyes and the spinal cord. Mick praised the staff for the treatment he has received in hospital but he is looking forward to getting back home, and of course back to Fratton Park.

Mick said: "I have been really looked after during my time here, I had lots of visits from family on Christmas Day and I had my Christmas dinner too. I am looking forward to getting back home in a couple of weeks and being able to watch Marlon and the rest of the Pompey football team at Fratton Park very soon."