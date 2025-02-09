Pompey fans stood in solidarity with Sheffield United fans as they took part in a march to commemorate a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his school.

Harvey Willgoose’s parents, Caroline and Mark Willgoose, held a banner as they marched from Sheffield town hall towards Sheffield United’s stadium in Bramall Lane yesterday (Saturday, February 8) before their match against Pompey .

Their son died on Monday after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic School in Granville Road in the city. Hundreds of people joined the march, which was held both to remember Harvey and to spread an anti-knife crime message. Participants held banners which read “Lives not knives”.

Harvey Willgoose's parents Mark Willgoose (left), and Caroline outside Sheffield Town Hall as they prepare to march to Bramall Lane in memory of their son | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Harvey was an avid supporter of Sheffield United and went to games with his friends. Marchers chanted “Goose Army” and “There’s only one Harvey Willgoose” in memory of the popular teenager.

The march was supported by Sheffield anti-knife crime charity Always An Alternative and Anthony Olaseinde, founder of the charity, was at the protest to “show support for the friends and family of Harvey”. He called for action on knife crime in the UK.

Pompey fans also joined in the march which comes at a time when concerns grow about violent and knife crime in Portsmouth, with a number of incidents in recent weeks and months including a stabbing in North End last week and a stabbing in the city centre last month.

Pompey fans with a banner for Harvey Willgroose | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

One Pompey fan who took part in the Sheffield march was David Pope, 65, who travelled up to Sheffield with his son early to join the march.

“This (the march) is more important than any result today,” he said ahead of the match. “Of course, we love to take points home but the most important point is let’s get this message to everybody.”

A boy, also 15, accused of murdering Harvey, has been remanded into youth detention accommodation. The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray. A trial date was fixed for June 30.