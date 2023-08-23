Clubhouse facilities are being improved at Hawks Community Youth FC at Southwick Park in Boulter Lane. A brand-new kitchen has been installed after a £3m game changer programme aimed at improving grassroots football clubs.

The initiative was organised by Howdens Kitchens. Chris Kamara MBE, who played for The Blues between 1975 and 1977 – and in a separate spell in 1981 – opened the new kitchen yesterday.

He said: “When I started out clubhouse facilities were pretty basic. I went to many a tournament with just a bag of crisps and some water to keep me going, hoping that the manager would remember to bring the fruit for our half time snack.

Chris Kamara pictured unveiling new facilities at Hawks Community Youth FC as part of Howdens Kitchens & England Football activity, Southwick. Pictured is (L-R) Lindsay Hellier, Howdens Portsmouth Depot Manager, Daryn Brewer, Chairman of Grassroots at Hawks Community Youth FC, and Chris Kamara. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

“If we won, we’d often stop off at the chippie on the way home. Thankfully, we’ve come a long way since then, but many clubhouses like Hawks Community Youth FC still need help to improve much-needed facilities. So, this new kitchen and the others being installed thanks to Howdens will make a real difference.”

Mr Kamara opened the exciting new set up before jumping in goal for a penalty shootout with the children from the club. Hawks Community Youth FC has 12 teams from U7s to U16s and is one of 115 England Football Accredited clubs to receive new facilities.

Pictured is Chris Kamara with some of the Hawks Community Youth FC team. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Chairman Daryn Brewer said: “We are delighted with our new kitchen, our previous facilities were very dated and needed an upgrade.

"The kitchen sits at the heart of our club, and these new facilities will allow us to offer better refreshments and provide a more inclusive space for parents and players, as well as our hardworking volunteers, who are the backbone of the club.”

Mr Brewer said the game changer programmes having a great impact and is offering valuable support to the community.

Andrew Livingston, CEO of Howdens, said the company is looking forward to making a positive impact at several grassroots clubs.