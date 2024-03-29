Watch more of our videos on Shots!

75 years on from attending Pompey v Derby as youngsters, brothers Colin (centre right) and Alan Snook are back at Fratton Park with sons Martin (far left) and Stewart (far right) to watch the Derby County match.

It will be an emotional evening for the brothers, with Colin's sons Stewart and Martin attending alongside them. Colin was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in the past year and his 88th birthday is approaching in mid April. While Colin battles the disease there is one memory that always pops up when talking about his beloved Pompey.

Stewart said: "One memory that pops up in our Pompey conversation, is when Dad, Alan, their father Bill and five uncles attended the clubs record attendance against Derby in the FA Cup in 1949. 75 years ago, aged only thirteen, amazing. It makes him ever so proud looking back on that historic day."

With the the serendipitous timing of the contest, the club have provided four tickets to allow Colin and his family to enjoy the game against Derby. Colin is not able to get down to many games anymore having been settled in the West Midlands for a number of years, but his love of Portsmouth has never faltered, with the two sets of brothers all lifelong Pompey fans.

Colin and Alan's dedication to the club was demonstrated from a young age. Stewart said: "When they were very young they used to travel from Bognor Regis with their dad, because they were evacuated from the war. They would get the train and meet their five uncles here, so there was eight of them that would come every other Saturday."

The two brothers remember the day well, particularly the packed crowd. Alan said: "It was an awful trial to get out down the stairs, we were off our feet carried by the crowd to get out."

The chance to return to the stadium and experience the Derby tie together will be a special moment for the family. Martin said: "The club sorted out four tickets in a row for us which is difficult to get these days. We are over the moon and ever so grateful to Portsmouth for that. It's a great event for our family and it will be proud day to be here with my dad, uncle and brother."