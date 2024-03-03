News you can trust since 1877
12 famous Portsmouth supporters that are backing the League One title bid

There are several familiar faces that hold Portmouth close to their heart.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 15:06 GMT

Portsmouth boosted their hopes of returning to the Championship for the first time since 2012 with a narrow win against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

John Mousinho's men could not have wished for a better start to the game as Callum Lang fired them in front with just two minutes on the clock. The visitors, who remain in the hunt for a play-off place, hit back within four minutes with a penalty from Cameron Branagan.

But it was Pompey that secured the win and ensured they hold a seven-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Christian Saydee.

The hope and belief a successful season can be completed over the coming weeks and months rippled around Fratton Park as a long-awaited promotion took a step closer. And there are several well-known faces that will also be celebrating as Mousinho and his players can rely on the backing of famous faces from the worlds of TV, sport and more.

The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth

1. Anya Shrubsole, cricket player

The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth

The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan

2. Mason Mount, footballer

The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan

The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park

3. Will Ferrell, actor

The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park

The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues

4. Ian Darke, commentator

The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues

