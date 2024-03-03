12 famous Portsmouth supporters that are backing the League One title bid

Portsmouth boosted their hopes of returning to the Championship for the first time since 2012 with a narrow win against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

John Mousinho's men could not have wished for a better start to the game as Callum Lang fired them in front with just two minutes on the clock. The visitors, who remain in the hunt for a play-off place, hit back within four minutes with a penalty from Cameron Branagan.

But it was Pompey that secured the win and ensured they hold a seven-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Christian Saydee.

The hope and belief a successful season can be completed over the coming weeks and months rippled around Fratton Park as a long-awaited promotion took a step closer. And there are several well-known faces that will also be celebrating as Mousinho and his players can rely on the backing of famous faces from the worlds of TV, sport and more.

1 . Anya Shrubsole, cricket player The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth

2 . Mason Mount, footballer The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan

3 . Will Ferrell, actor The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park

4 . Ian Darke, commentator The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues