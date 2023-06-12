Pop star Lionel Richie playing at spectacular open air concert at Romsey Broadlands - with tickets still available
Pop star Lionel Richie is playing a spectacular open air concert at Romsey Broadlands later this month – with tickets still available.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
The Grammy Award winning performer will perform at the mid-Georgian estate situated in the picturesque parkland on Tuesday June 27. Lionel will perform his iconic hits such as ‘All Night Long’, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, and ‘Hello’.
General admission tickets costs £70.90. To buy click here.
