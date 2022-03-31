DJ Nolan Davis will make an appearance at the Blue Lagoon in Hilsea – a venue he graced many times in the 90s – for the next event in April.

Regularly packed-out events for the over 30s took place there throughout the 1990s, but after a brief comeback as an over 50s night in March 2020, it was postponed for the lockdowns until earlier this year.

Organiser and DJ Denis Kaye said it was ‘wonderful’ to be back.

Club 50 at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea

He said: ‘We had a great time at this famous old venue back in the 90s and it feels wonderful to bring back not only the regular event to its spiritual home but also a one-off guest appearance by Nolan.’

The new Club 50 event is held on the second Wednesday of every month, with the April night billed as an Easter special.

Nolan began his career with Mecca on the London circuit and nightclubs in Copenhagen. He also formed his double act Fun Unlimited with Arnold Gutbucket playing multiple venues in the Portsmouth area, in addition to the Blue Lagoon.

Tim Cox, manager of the Blue Lagoon – which neighbours the Hilsea Lido – is also excited to host these events.

He and his family have been working with the Hilsea Lido Pool for the People Trust since early 2018 to help rekindle excitement for the facilities at Hilsea.

As reported, a major refurbishment is planned for 2023 after the combined award of £5m for Hilsea Lido and the Blue Lagoon in the ‘levelling up’ announcement by Rishi Sunak in the autumn budget last year.

Tim said: ‘There are exciting times ahead for these famous landmarks with memories for so many and we look forward to rekindling those memories and making new ones’.

The next Club 50 event at the Blue Lagoon will take place on Wednesday, April 13. Tickets will cost £4 for members and £5 for those planning to join on the door.

For more information visit club-50.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron