Popular Portsmouth Manor House pub to close leaving locals shocked and fighting to save venue after Greene King announcement
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Manor House pub in Court Lane, Drayton, will be closing its doors despite being a thriving hub for locals. The pub underwent a six figure refurbishment before reopening in March 2020 to add to the sense of shock and confusion over the decision to shut the venue.
READ NOW: Live traffic updates
Posting on Facebook group Save the Manor House, Kerri Anne said: “We are saddened to hear of the closure and sale of The Manor House. Although the sale seems to be underway, we would like to try and save the pub. Our first port of call is to find out exactly how far along the sale is and possibly who it is being sold to. We need to come together and show that the community is fully against the idea.
“It appears the landlord has been kept in the dark until the final hour, but he has offered to forward all emails to the relevant people at Greene King.”
The page has already received the support of over 1,100 members offering their support as well as expressing their disbelief and sadness.
One said: “I can’t believe Greene King is selling this pub. Don’t they know how important it is in the community?”
Another person said they had contacted the Portsmouth North MP. “I have just emailed MP Penny Mordaunt seeking guidance and intervention as to how we might prevent the closure of what has been the hub of this community for decades,” they said.
A third posted: “I've just moved back to the area and it was great to be near my old local and to have a decent, busy pub close to home. So many pubs have closed and either been bulldozed or changed into a convenience store. We need to keep our local.”
A fourth said: “My boyfriend and I had our first date in the Manor that lasted six hours. We are absolutely shocked at this news.”
A fifth said: “Gutted. This is still my local when I visit my mum.”
Meanwhile, Christmas parties have been impacted. “I was shocked to have (the closure) confirmed by the staff,” a local said. “Only last week had I paid a deposit for a Boxing Day meal for our family. I’m sure a refund will be honoured or alternative venues. However, for many this won’t be suitable.
“It would also be nice if Greene King could make a statement about what’s happening rather than customers having to be looking into it themselves. The website and booking system is still up and running. This is a very popular pub that serves the community. It will be a shame to see it go.”
A spokesperson for Greene King confirmed the pub is closing but did not reveal what is happening to the site. A statement said: “Closing a pub is never an easy decision, so it is with great regret that we have begun a formal consultation with the team at The Manor House. Our focus is on finding alternative roles for our team members at our other pubs in Portsmouth and the pub will remain open and trading as usual over the coming weeks before we confirm a closing date in due course.”